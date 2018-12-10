HCHS Basketball Player Indarius Walker Passes Away

Photo courtesy: Twitter / @ColsBasketball

Monday was a somber day for the Colonels community.

Henderson County High School student athlete Indarius “Indo” Walker passed away after his 10-month battle with cancer.

In February, his family took him to the doctor for what appeared to be a knee injury, but instead the tests showed signs of cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Walker was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that originates in the cells that form bones.

HCHS released a statement from Principal Chad Thompson on Twitter Monday:

We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Indo’s family during this difficult time. Indo was an uplifting and inspiring young man and his loss will be felt by many in our community.

Information on how to help the family can be found on their GoFundMe page.

