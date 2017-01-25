Home Kentucky Henderson HCHS Band Student to Perform at UofL Honor Band Weekend January 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

One tri-state’s band will perform at the University of Louisville this weekend. Eleven Henderson County High School band students have accepted invitations to perform at the 2017 UofL Invitational Honor Band weekend.

Seniors Faith Anderson, Josh Clem, Brant Ford, Brandon Glazebrook, Kirk Knight, and Matthew Turner; juniors Erin O’Nan, Grace Phelps, and Dalton Powell; and sophomores Wyatt Besse and Megan Troy will travel to the University of Louisville January 27th and 28th to perform.

Students will audition and perform one of three ensembles, made up of high school students from around the Commonwealth and neighboring states. The students were invited based on their musicianship, accomplishments in music, and their personal character. UofL graduate and HCHS Band Director Adam Thomas will accompany the students to Louisville.

Students will perform a free concert Saturday evening at the university’s Comstock Concert Hall.

