HCC Named In Top 50 Best Online Community Colleges

One tri-state community college is being honored for its online education. Henderson Community College is named one of the nation’s Top 50 Online Community Colleges for the 2016-2017 school year.

HCC is being recognized by the Center for Online Education for their academic success with online classes. The school was recognized for its programs in agricultural technology, business administration, and computer/information technology. It was also recognized for its Learn on Demand program, which features mini-courses that last between three and five weeks.

Another tri-state college, Madisonville Community College, also made the list.

