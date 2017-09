Some may believe a developmental disability is a burden.

However, for those who have the time to watch and listen, they realize it is nothing more than a part of who the person is.

For Killian Watson, not being able to see is a part of everyday life, but it was not going to stop him from playing baseball.

The HBC Challenger League and the Olney Central College baseball team were there to step in and make his dream a reality.

