HBC Challenger League Draws Nearly 3,000 to Bosse Field

June 10th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Highland Challenger League has raised over $80,000 and is inching closer to the halfway point of its goal.

The organization has enough money to send the 15 players invited to Williamsport, Pa. for an exhibition game on Aug. 25, but Challenger League President Matt Pokorney set the fundraising goal at $175,000 to send the entire roster to the Little League World Series.

Sunday’s game at Bosse Field attracted 2,800 supporters to the ballpark to watch firefighters, police officers and the challenger league players take the field.

Several other organizations pitched in, including a large donation from the Sean Roy Hilt Foundation.

The organization donated $13,500 to the HBC Challenger League to help support its cause.

