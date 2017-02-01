Home Indiana HB 1487 – Vanderburgh County Income Tax Pulled from Legislation February 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana lawmakers have pulled a bill that would have increased income tax to 1.25% in Vanderburgh County. House Bill 1487 was pulled from further legislature discussion at least for now. That’s the word coming from the Vanderburgh County Council Wednesday afternoon.

But the bill’s author tells 44News the bill still exists and will be held in committee sometime in the future, but no date has been set. The money would have gone to several things including expanding the Vanderburgh County Jail, paying for county operations and hiring more staff.

