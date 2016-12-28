Home Kentucky Henderson Hazardous Duty Pay Plan Approved for Henderson Fire Department December 28th, 2016 Matt Peak Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A new hazardous duty pay plan is approved for the Henderson Fire Department. That approval reached after county officials amended the employee manual.

The Henderson County board of commissioners also heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the budget, to pull money from the general fund. That could help the fire department buy a new ladder truck.

The board will hold a special meeting Thursday to vote on the second reading, and possibly approve the money for the ladder truck.

