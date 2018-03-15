44News | Evansville, IN

Hazardous Device Found At Oldham Park

March 15th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police say a bomb was found at a Beaver Dam park. Owensboro Police Hazardous Devices Unit was asked to help Beaver Dam Police with a pipe bomb found in Oldham Park today.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the suspicious device and OPD Bomb technicians deemed the object hazardous.

Police say bomb squad members were able to render the device safe using a disruption tool and collected evidence.

No other devices were located and the scene was declared safe.

There’s no word on how the object got to the park.

This investigation is ongoing.

