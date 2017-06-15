Hays Boat Ramp Reopens After Repairs

Repairs are now finished at Hays Boat Ramp in Henderson’s Hays Park and it’s now back open.

The ramp had been closed so crews could cleanup debris that had washed into the launch area.

City officials are still asking boaters to use caution when using any of the city’s boat ramps.

He said the downtown boat ramp area at second and third streets is scheduled to be dredged sometime this summer, and officials are still clearing mud, silt and debris from the land.

The work will start once they receive a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Comments

comments