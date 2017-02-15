Haynie’s Corner Pub to Change Ownership After 41 Years

After more than 41 years of business the Haynie’s Corner Pub is about to have a new owner.

Danny Baumgart has owned the bar since 1976 and wasn’t looking to sell the place but says the opportunity just fell into his lap.

Moriah Hobgood will be the new owner, and plans to rename the place Mo’s House. She’s been a bartender and manager at several bars and restaurants in Evansville.

Now it’s time for her to take the next step and follow in her family’s footsteps.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” said Hobgood. “My family owned a bar when I was little. My dad and my grandpa always taught me that you always should work for yourself.”

Haynie’s Corner Pub will be open through February 22nd. Mo’s House is expected to open by the end of May.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



