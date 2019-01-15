Haynie’s Corner Light Project Receives Zero Bids

The Evansville Redevelopment Commission has not received any bids to string lights in Haynie’s Corner.

Officials say it would cost roughly $30,000 to string LED festival lights throughout the walk on Parrot Street in the downtown area. The walk way starts at Bokeh Lounge and crosses over Adams Street to the fountain.

The commission says it hopes the addition of the lights would bring more people to the arts district.

Kelley Coures, Department of Metropolitan Development Executive Director, says this project is an experiment to see if the lights can actually help businesses in the area.

Coures goes on to say that perhaps incorporating the lights to give the area a “festival atmosphere” would increase business during the winter time.

The board will revisit this project at the next meeting on February 5th.

