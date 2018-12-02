Haynie’s Corner Is Filled With Holly Jolly Fun

All of kinds of fun was available to jingle your bells on Haynie’s Corner Sunday afternoon in Evansville.

With the help of Farm 57 and a number of restaurants including Mo’s House and White Swan Coffee Lab. Haynie’s Corner hosted a day full of fun where people could enjoy lunch and even purchase a Christmas tree. Organizers for the event, say Christmas is the best time of year for them to try and expand the number of activities that happen on Haynie’s Corner.

Ashley Vezzoso, stated, “Funk in the city has been down here for about sixteen years doing art festivals so it’s neat to see the growth and that we’re doing new things down here. We’re really trying to do different events down here besides the two art festivals, so we thought a Christmas event would be great.”

People could enjoy a number of things from pedicab rides and a visit with Santa. To end the night, Haynie’s Corner held an Inaugural tree lighting ceremony, followed by a neighborhood caroling session.

