Havoc End Bolts Win Streak

December 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Evansville Thunderbolts allowed two goals in the final minutes of regulation and lose 3-2 after staying ahead of the Huntsville Havoc for most of the game.

Evansville led 2-1 on a goal by Keegan Asmundson with 2:07 to play, but the Havoc responded with two of their own in the next 68 seconds.

The loss ends a three-game win streak for the Bolts as they take a 7-7 record into a matchup Friday at home against the Macon Mayhem.

44News is the official TV sponsor of the Evansville Thunderbolts

