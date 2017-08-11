Have an Adventure This Weekend!

I LOVE Fridays here at 44News this morning because I pull double duty as their Entertainment Insider, and as Host of Evansville’s YouTube Channel (The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel) I have a long list of ways for you to have an Adventure in our city!

Let’s start with Art.

Gamut Gallery on Green River Road’s “Magical Other” exhibition featuring the work of Dianne Albin opens with a reception from 5-8pm, it’s free and open to the public.

The show runs through September 15th.

We talked about this on Monday, and the day is finally here, Wine & Dine 2 is tonight at the Old Post Office Events Center.

Enjoy locally produced wines and delectable treats from several area restaurants, starting at 5:30pm.

Tickets are $50, and all proceeds go to The Parenting Time Center.

Grab a blanket or lawnchair and head to the West Branch Library for “Sounds of Summer”, a free concert series.

Future Thieves and Mother Folk will start rocking on Franklin St. at 7pm.

Take the family out to the ballpark for an Otters game!

The 2016 Frontier League Champions take on the Miners at 6:35pm.

And if you’re looking for a good show?

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Piston’s: The Jason Lee McKinney Band

PG: Free Play LP Release show with Desert Sands/Rat King/Wax Astro/Hypertensions **ALL AGES**

Lamasco Bar & Grill: DIZGO

Bokeh Lounge: The Valcoes

KC’s Time Out Lounge: January Noise

Press play on the video for the rest of the weekend’s offerings like an Antique & Craft Show with over 200 vendors, a 2nd Saturday Bazaar, Drag Me to Brunch, and so much more!



Find that epic city calendar, and have The Best Day Ever.

