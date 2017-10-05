It’s the spookiest month of the year, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate October, I’ve got Sneak Peeks of some of the terrifying and haunting events happening in the Tri State this month.

When you think of October, the food, rides and fun of the Fall Festival come to mind…

But there’s so much more!

Catch a silent horror film with an actual organ at First Presbyterian.

Be terrified at one of the many haunted houses like the Civitan Zombie Farm, or the Old Catacombs.

Travel back in time to hear stories of our past at the Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks.

Tour the haunted buildings of Owensboro (Haunts Of Owensboro Ghost Walk Tours)

Have a ghost encounter at Haunted New Harmony.

Or catch the bloodiest films in the Tri State (Volumes of Blood and Volumes of Blood 2) for a special showing.

Whatever you choose, Happy Halloween!



