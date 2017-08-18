There’s a certain feel in the air when you enter the Community Homes in New Harmony; a sort of crackling, electric energy that makes the hair o the back of your neck stand up.

That feeling?

Is the ghosts who still haunt the structures.

How do you contact these spirits?

With a seasoned Paranormal Investigator as your guide.

What we are gonna do tonight, we’ll ask questions. And we’ll leave fifteen seconds of empty space cause sometimes it takes them a little bit of time to respond.

Sometimes you’ll see things and experience things. What we are gonna experience tonight, I mean, most ghosts are nothing more than people that lived and worked in these buildings. Some of the tools, a digital recorder is one of the primary things and we are gonna be recording everything.

An EVP is basically a ghost voice. You’re not gonna hear it spoken aloud, but will hear it on our digital recorder.

A Spirit Box, which is basically a radio that scans rapidly through the radio stations and allows the dead to speak through the white noise that it generates.

We have a couple different EMF meters, which, EMF stands for Electro Magnetic Energy. Sometimes when we see that change on our meters, it signifies that there is a ghost nearby.

Haunted New Harmony allows guests to tour the Community Home, where a desperate man in crushing debt committed suicide on the second floor.

Also tour the Fauntleroy Home where neighbors claim that they can still hear the sounds of Emily playing piano late at night.

I had an encounter on the 2nd floor of the Community Home…when I passed the women’s bathroom, no lights were on.

I was the only guest not in one room on the first floor, so I was creeped out to see the light on as I came back from the 3rd floor.

When I went inside, I could feel that electric/cold feeling, and wanted nothing more than to get back downstairs!

Take a trip and go inside the Paranormal for a ghost encounter of your own, with Haunted New Harmony.

