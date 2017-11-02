Haubstadt Woman Saved by Breakthrough Surgery

Lisa Foster and her husband are both retired and enjoying life with their five kids and 19 grandkids.

But back in March on a trip to Maryland, Lisa’s life changed.

Numbness and fatigue took over her active and vital body.

“I really thought I had multiple sclerosis,” said Lisa. “I even have a girlfriend who has it and she said ‘yeah, that sounds like me’.”

But a second opinion and an MRI revealed something even more devastating.

“That very afternoon she (the doctor) called me and said ‘you have a gigantic tumor in your brain stem and it’s taking up about 99 percent of the brain stem’.”

Lisa’s search for a neurosurgeon led her to Dr. Mitesh Shah with IU Health in Indianapolis.

He soon found that removing Lisa’s tumor would be difficult because of its location and orientation.

Fortunately for him and for Lisa, new technology held the solution.

A robotic arm with a digital microscope and an enhanced camera that can see and remove the tumor.

Dr. Shah was able to see it in real time on a monitor during the procedure, giving him the precision he needed to leave Lisa’s healthy tissue intact.

“This position that we utilize to get exposure is very difficult on the surgeon,” said Dr. Shah. “But with an arm that can contort in a different orientation and with the visualization of depth and field that is greater than what we get in a standard microscopic view, that’s the advantage for this particular kind of case.”

Lisa’s procedure took more than eight hours.

She was in the hospital for 30 days and endured several complications.

“I have a permanent shunt in my head and I had to have two more surgeries,” said Lisa. “They’re hoping that they got 80 percent of it.”

Despite some lingering numbness in her hands, legs and head, Lisa’s doctors are amazed at her outcome and recovery.

As for Lisa herself, she’s more grateful than anything.

Grateful for a second chance to make the most of the time she’s worked her entire life to enjoy.

“I think anytime you get close to death you appreciate your life,” she said. “I guess God had some kind of plan for me.”

IU Health has had this new robotic system since September of 2016.

Surgeons there use it on stroke patients with clots on the brain as well.

