Haubstadt Sommerfest Kicks Off
A talent show, parade, 5K race, rides and more, can be found at the 51st annual Haubstadt Sommerfest. The event begins Thursday, June 15th at 6 p.m. and runs through Saturday, June 17th at Midnight.
Adults can enjoy live entertainment each night at 8 p.m. along with a bierstube each night from 7 p.m. to Midnight.
There will be food vendors during the three-day event. The parade is on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the festival will go back to Haubstadt. Last year’s funds went toward new playground equipment.
For more information, visit Haubstadt Sommerfest 2017.
Thursday, June 15th
6:00 PM – Little Miss Sommerfest (South Stage)
5:00 PM – Rides, Food Booths Open
7:00 PM – Bierstube Opens
7:00 PM – Race packet pick-up
7:30 Para-Doc & the Medics- Main Stage
8:00 PM – DJ Trevor – Main Stage
Midnight – Bierstube Closes
Friday, June 16th
6:00 PM – Talent Show (South Stage)
5:00 PM – Rides, Food Booths Open
7:00 PM – Bierstube Opens
7:00 PM – Race packet pick-up
8:00 PM – Nocturnal – Featuring Mark Goines from Gonzo’s Toy Box
Midnight – Bierstube Closes
Saturday, June 17th
6:00 AM – Laufenfest Race Registration
8:00 AM – Lil’ Dutch Run
8:20 AM – 5K Run
8:25 AM – 5k Walk
Post Race – Some Food Stands Open
Noon – Laufenfest Bierstube Ends
1:00 PM – Parade (no route change this year)
5:00 PM – Rides, Food Booths Open (Post-Parade – Some Rides / Food Booths Open)
7:00 PM – Bierstube Opens
8:00 PM – Torpedo Vegas – Main Stage
Midnight – Bierstube Closes