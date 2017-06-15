Haubstadt Sommerfest Kicks Off

A talent show, parade, 5K race, rides and more, can be found at the 51st annual Haubstadt Sommerfest. The event begins Thursday, June 15th at 6 p.m. and runs through Saturday, June 17th at Midnight.

Adults can enjoy live entertainment each night at 8 p.m. along with a bierstube each night from 7 p.m. to Midnight.

There will be food vendors during the three-day event. The parade is on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival will go back to Haubstadt. Last year’s funds went toward new playground equipment.

For more information, visit Haubstadt Sommerfest 2017.

Thursday, June 15th

6:00 PM – Little Miss Sommerfest (South Stage)

5:00 PM – Rides, Food Booths Open

7:00 PM – Bierstube Opens

7:00 PM – Race packet pick-up

7:30 Para-Doc & the Medics- Main Stage

8:00 PM – DJ Trevor – Main Stage

Midnight – Bierstube Closes

Friday, June 16th

6:00 PM – Talent Show (South Stage)

5:00 PM – Rides, Food Booths Open

7:00 PM – Bierstube Opens

7:00 PM – Race packet pick-up

8:00 PM – Nocturnal – Featuring Mark Goines from Gonzo’s Toy Box

Midnight – Bierstube Closes

Saturday, June 17th

6:00 AM – Laufenfest Race Registration

8:00 AM – Lil’ Dutch Run

8:20 AM – 5K Run

8:25 AM – 5k Walk

Post Race – Some Food Stands Open

Noon – Laufenfest Bierstube Ends

1:00 PM – Parade (no route change this year)

5:00 PM – Rides, Food Booths Open (Post-Parade – Some Rides / Food Booths Open)

7:00 PM – Bierstube Opens

8:00 PM – Torpedo Vegas – Main Stage

Midnight – Bierstube Closes

