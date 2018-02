A special moment before the puck drop at Friday’s Evansville Thunderbolts game. Haubstadt native Krista Jost surprised her family as she returned home from the service. The Gibson Southern graduate had been serving in South Korea. Her family had been invited to participate in pre-game activities at the Ford Center. As the spotlight was on them, Krista emerged from the shadows to say, “Hello,” and to receive some very public hugs and kisses.



