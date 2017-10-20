Home Indiana Haubstadt Man Dies After Slamming Into Semi Truck In Gibson County October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Haubstadt man is dead after he slams into the side of a semi truck in Gibson County. The accident happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on County Road 350 South.

The Gibson County Coroner says 63-year-old Jay Sparks, of Haubstadt, died from multiple blunt force trauma to the body.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a semi truck driving westbound on CR 350 South was driving through the intersection when Sparks drove through the intersection, slamming into the passenger side of the semi truck.

Sparks ended up under the tires of the truck. Sparks was taken to an area hospital, where he died shortly after.

Crews shut down part of U.S. 41 at CR 350 South for just under two hours to clean up the scene.

There were no other reported injuries in the crash.

