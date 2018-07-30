Home Indiana Hate Crime Discussion After IN Synagogue Vandalized July 30th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Indiana is one of five states in the country without a hate crime law. After vandals targeted a synagogue in Indiana over the weekend the act received national attention, and now folks are asking lawmakers to take a stand.

Nazi flags and iron crosses are spray painted on a building at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla Carmel, Indiana. Police there are investigating, and searching for the person responsible.

“The swastika signs, the bombing of institutions, churches, and synagogues and what not has increased. It’s on the rise, and if we ever needed a hate crime bill we need it now,” says Evansville NAACP President Rev. Gerald Arnold.

Some people suggest the act in Carmel should be considered a hate crime, although Indiana does not have a specific hate crime law.

“If everybody was informed on what we have in Indiana it would also allow people to make a decision of well maybe we have what we need,” says Indiana Senator Jim Tomes.

Republicans in Indiana’s General Assembly tabled any possible hate crime bills in the past several years.

Sen. Tomes says the Supreme Court already made provisions nearly a decade ago that covers crime targeting specific groups.

“The judges have the discretion to use aggravators in part of the sentencing, and that was one of the reasons why for the past few years when we had the discussion about this, that Indiana really has right now everything that is essential and necessary for those kind of convictions and charges,” says Senator Tomes.

Rev. Arnold of the NAACP branch in Evansville says it isn’t enough.

“We want a law. We want it hard, and fast. We want it on the books and we want to say just what it is and that it not just covers me, but everybody,” says Rev. Arnold.

Governor Eric Holcomb says he wants to move Indiana in a positive direction.

“This is something I`ll be working with legislative members and leaders and working the legal scholars and working with the corporate community to prove that we can move forward and we will.”

