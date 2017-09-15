Home Indiana Hartke To Plead Guilty November 8 For Accident That Killed 3 People September 15th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

The man accused of driving drunk on I-69, running into another car, and killing three people from a Newburgh family is scheduled to plead guilty November 8.

As 44News reported earlier this week, Mason Hartke filed papers asking to change his plea in the case. That hearing will take place November 8, at 9:00 a.m. Easter Time in Greene Circuit Court.

Court records show Hartke had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when the accident occurred in November of 2016. The accident killed David, Ruth, and Sophie Rinehart. The family was returning from a band competition in Indianapolis and had pulled off to the side of the interstate after hitting a deer when police say Hartke hit their car.

Hartke could face up to 18 years in prison.

