Hartke To Plead Guilty To Causing The Death Of Castle Band Member

The man accused of causing an accident on I-69 which took the lives of three people from Newburgh has apparently decided to plead guilty. The Greene County Prosecutor says Mason Hartke’s attorney has filed papers for a change of plea hearing. Hartke is charged with three counts of reckless homicide and three counts of drunk driving and causing a death.

The Rinehart family from Newburgh hit a deer and pulled off on the side of I-69 in Greene County in November. The family was returning from a band competition in Indianapolis. Police say that is when Mason Hartke drove down the road and ran into the back of the Rinehart vehicle. The accident killed 46 year old David Rinehart, 74 year old Ruth Rinehart, and 17 year old Sophie Rinehart. Sophie was a member of the Castle High School band.

Police also say Hartke’s blood-alcohol level was over the .08 limit at the time of the accident. Hartke is from Jasper. According to court documents, he was on his way home after several days of partying at I.U. when the accident occurred.

A date for the change of plea hearing has not been set. Hartke faces a potential 18 year prison sentence.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

