Hartford Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

A Hartford resident is behind bars on burglary charges.

Zachary Carlisle is facing charges of second degree burglary and theft of a legend drug.

Deputies first responded to a call from 3472 Belltown Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller told police medication had been stolen from their residence.

Deputies collected evidence and questioned Carlisle, who was close to the victim’s residence.

Carlisle confessed to the burglary. He is being held in the Ohio County Jail.

Comments

comments