Hartford Man Accused of Having Sexual Relations with a Minor

Man Accused of Having Sexual Relations with a Minor April 4th, 2018 Amanda Decker

An Ohio County man is arrested, accused of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old female in 2017.

Kentucky State Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Hall was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury.

KSP detectives started investigating Hall last month, after allegations were made that he had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl last year. Wednesday, Hall was arrested and charged with 2 counts of sodomy, 2 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and being a persistent felony offender.

Hall was booked in the Ohio County Detention Center.

