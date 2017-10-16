Home Kentucky Henderson HART to Offer Free Rides for Annual ‘Try Transit Day’ October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Area Rapid Transit will be offering free rides for its annual ‘Try Transit Day’. HART will offer these free rides all day long on Friday, October 27th.

HART will also offer hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and RC Cola at the HART Office on Elm Street between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This event is designed to encourage Henderson residents to use public transportation. It’s also an effort by the American Public Transportation Association to build awareness of public transportation opportunities.

Comments

comments