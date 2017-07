Home Indiana Harry Potter Actress Stops In the Tri-State Area July 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

An actor in the Harry Potter franchise is making a stop int the Tri-State this month.

Miriam Margoyles or Professor Sprout is on a thousand mile road trip through the midwest for a new special on BBC.

On July 16, she’ll visit the YMCA Camp Carson in Princeton, Indiana to check out their summer camp.

She’ll shadow camp counselors and learn how camp helps children grow and develop in young adults.

Comments

comments