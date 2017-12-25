44News | Evansville, IN

Harrison’s Jared Chestnut Joins UE Basketball Team

December 25th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball adds another Evansville native to its roster.

44Sports confirms Harrison standout Jared Chestnut has joined the team as a walk-on. As of Christmas Day, Chestnut isn’t listed on the 12-man roster of the school’s official athletics website. Chestnut, a 2014 Harrison graduate, was dressed in an Aces uniform Saturday when UE hosted Illinois State. The Aces fell 72-66, and is 10-4 on the season.

UE will play at Loyola Dec. 30.

