Harrison’s Jared Chestnut Joins UE Basketball Team

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball adds another Evansville native to its roster.

44Sports confirms Harrison standout Jared Chestnut has joined the team as a walk-on. As of Christmas Day, Chestnut isn’t listed on the 12-man roster of the school’s official athletics website. Chestnut, a 2014 Harrison graduate, was dressed in an Aces uniform Saturday when UE hosted Illinois State. The Aces fell 72-66, and is 10-4 on the season.

UE will play at Loyola Dec. 30.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



