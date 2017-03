Harrison senior David Felton is a state champion after winning the 60-meter hurdles Saturday at the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Hoosier State Relays.

Felton won with a time of 8.14 seconds, and beat second place by just one one-hundredth of a second.

Felton also earned fourth in the 800 relay alongside Noah McBride, Robert Farmer, and Ty’Wan Daniels.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



