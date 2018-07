Home Sports Harrison Harrison’s Coach Chuck Whips Players into Shape for 2018 July 19th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Harrison

The Harrison Warriors have a military man in charge of their conditioning.

However, Chuck Zimmerman does more than just motivate players in the weight room.

An assistant coach by name, Zimmerman is a bonafide director of football operations with how much he does for the team on and off the field.

Comments

comments