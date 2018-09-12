Harrison’s Calbert Cheaney to Coach NBA G-League Team

For the first time in nearly two years, Harrison graduate Calbert Cheaney is back to coaching basketball.

The former Indiana University standout is set to be an assistant coach for the Erie Bayhawks, according to the NBA G-League team.

Cheaney was most recently an assistant coach for St. Louis University from 2013 to 2016. He also interviewed for the UE coaching vacancy earlier this year. Stories on his candidacy can be found on here.

While playing for the Hoosiers, Cheaney was the Big Ten Player of the Year and was the sixth overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

