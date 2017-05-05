Harrison Wins 9th-Straight Boys Track Title

The Warriors boys track team went into Friday’s meet looking to make history not only as a team, but individually with senior sprinter Noah McBride.

Harrison left with one of the two, getting their ninth-straight city victory.

McBride narrowly missed the meet record in the 100m dash with a 10.83, just behind the previous mark of 10.78 seconds.

The meet also meant the beginning of the farewell tour for Central girls track coach Brittany Maners, who will coach girls basketball at Princeton High School in the fall.

Those storylines highlighted a windy afternoon at Central’s football stadium.

