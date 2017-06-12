44News | Evansville, IN

Harrison Track Coach Bauer Resigns

June 12th, 2017 Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Sports

After leading the Harrison boys track and cross country teams to numerous accolades over the years, head coach Seth Bauer has resigned.

The school announced Monday afternoon on social media that he decided to leave the program this past week.

Bauer himself told 44Sports that the decision was difficult, but it was centered around family.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching tremendously and have really enjoyed working with all of the student-athletes throughout the years,” Bauer said. “Now I want to make sure I have time to spend with my own kids as they grown up and become more involved in their own activities.”

He spent the first few years of his coaching career with Memorial before leading Harrison track from 2002-2017.

Bauer also coached Warriors cross country from 2004-2017.

