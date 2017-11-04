Harrison Grad Glyshaw Runs Two Horses in Breeder’s Cup

Thoroughbred horse trainer Tim Glyshaw is approaching 3,000 race entries in his career, but before Saturday he never ran a horse in the Breeder’s Cup.

That changed when Bucchero finished fourth in the Breeder’s Cup Turf Sprint and Bullards Alley finished sixth in the Breeder’s Cup Turf.

Bullards Alley came as a surprise entry in the Turf and only qualified with a 10 3/4 length win in the Canadian International Stakes at 42-to-1 odds.

Glyshaw is an Evansville native who graduated from Harrison High School and Indiana University.

