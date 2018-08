The Harrison Warriors believe they have the talent to be a top team in the SIAC, but last season they were not able to put it all together.

In 2018, the Warriors bring plenty of players back and will look to complete the puzzle.

One of the returning standouts is wide receiver and defensive back Trey Whipple.

The West Point commit attended Hoosier Boys State and wants to make this season one the program will remember forever.

