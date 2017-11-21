Harrison Edges Jasper in Home Opener
Harrison edges Jasper 64-62 in its home opener Tuesday.
The Warriors trailed the Wildcats 19-9 after the first quarter.
Catch coverage of high school basketball games on-air and online all season.
November 21st, 2017 JoJo Gentry
