Harrison Defeats Vincennes Lincoln

The Harrison Warriors came into their clash with Vincennes Lincoln riding a 2 game win streak. Vincennes Lincoln had split their last two games.

The Warriors had things going early and they get would get an easy bucket underneath off some good ball movement courtesy of Terrence Ringo.

Isaac Lane would nail a triple off the in bounds to pull Vincennes Lincoln back into the contest at 7-4.

But the Warriors answered right back. Off a steal, Kel’Ondre Dixon found his teammate Azdyn Crite on the break for the layup.

Harrison would coast to a 60-42 win over Vincennes Lincoln. The Warriors will play at Jeffersonville next, while Vincennes Lincoln will host Mt. Vernon.



