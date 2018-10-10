Harrison College to Sell Assets at Auction

Indianapolis-based Key Auctioneers will be auctioning assets for nine Harrison College campuses over the next month, after the college unexpectedly shut down in September.

Over the next four weeks at least two campuses a week will be auctioned, including the Evansville campus. All of the auctions include medical, office and IT equipment. The Evansville campus, scheduled for auction on October 23, also features veterinary equipment.

More information about items available, as well as the dates for all auctions, are available on the Key Auctioneers website.

Comments

comments