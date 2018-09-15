Harrison College To Close Operations

Some Indiana students may be reconsidering their college choice this year.

Harrison college announced it’s closing operations.

After 116 years serving students in Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina the college will be closed starting Sunday, September 16th.

Harrison’s chef’s academy will officially end their term October 14th.

For Indiana students The National American University is Harrison’s preferred transfer institution.

Harrison released the following statement:



September 14, 2018

After 116 years serving Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, Harrison College has made the difficult business decision to close operations effective Sunday, September 16, 2018, and for the The Chef’s Academy (TCA )Sunday, October 14, 2018 (the end of their current term).

We are working with transfer and teach-out partners including State governing bodies and our accreditors to ensure each student has a pathway to complete their education.

National American University (NAU), an HLC-accredited institution, is Harrison College’s preferred transfer institution within Indiana. Please note that NAU is working diligently with governing bodies to expand this list, including further teach-out* arrangements with NAU and other institutions.

For students in Ohio, we are working closely with the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools to identify transfer/teach-out partners.

For students in North Carolina, we will be working with nearby institutions for transfer options for our students.

For updates in the future, we will be adding information to the www.harrison.edu website to help students. We will be posting transfer options for each Harrison and TCA campus as well as information related to how to get your academic and financial transcripts.

Questions: Questions@harrison.edu

