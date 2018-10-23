Home Indiana Evansville Harrison College Assets Set to be Auctioned Off October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Over the next month, Indianapolis-based Key Auctioneers is auctioning all the assets for nine Harrison College campuses.

One of these facilities include the Evansville campus that closed its doors abruptly in mid-September.

Key Auctioneers will auction the Evansville college’s assets in an online auction set to start ending on October 23rd starting at 10:00AM. The Evansville campus auctions include extensive selections of medical, veterinary and office/IT equipment.

At Evansville, the medical equipment being auctioned includes several hospital beds, Lifeform Simulators, microscopes and lots of medical supplies.

The veterinary equipment includes a range of animal cages for large and small animals, Shor-line surgical table and light, x-ray system, Animal training mannequins and other supplies, and a wide range of surgical tools & supplies.

The office and IT equipment include desktop computers, laptops, office desks, chairs, cubicles, break room and reception furnishings, file cabinets & more.

The Evansville online auctions have already begun, and bidding will continue through October 23rd.

The other campuses to be auctioned will be:

Columbus, IN [Oct. 18; Medical Equipment & Office/IT Equipment]

Anderson [Oct. 18; Medical Equipment & Office/IT Equipment]

Columbus, OH [Oct.23; Medical Equipment & Office/IT Equipment]

Lafayette [Oct. 25; Medical Equipment & Office/IT Equipment]

Terre Haute [Oct. 25; Medical Equipment & Office/IT Equipment]

Downtown Indianapolis [Oct. 30; Medical Equipment & Office/IT Equipment]

Morrisville , NC (The Chef’s Academy) [Oct. 30; Medical Equipment & Office/IT Equipment]

Click here for information on each auction, along with photos of the items.

