Harrison Boys Win Regionals, McBride and Farmer Shine

The Harrison Warriors took home the regional crown by more than 30 points and sent several athletes to the state meet.

Some notables include Noah McBride, who won the 100m dash with a time of 10.86 seconds.

Robert Farmer won the 400m dash in 49.75 seconds to give Harrison another victory.

Memorial took home some valuable points when Matthew Schadler won the 800m and 1,600m races.

Finally, Harrison took the crown in the 4x100m relay with a time of 42.58, just edging out Central High School.

