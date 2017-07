Harrison High School does not have an athletic director after Bryan Speer has stepped down.

Speer will be a realtor for FC Tucker Emge in Evansville.

Citing personal reasons, Speer announced his resignation as the head boys basketball coach in March 2016. He posted a 140-66 record in nine seasons leading the Warriors.

