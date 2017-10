Home Indiana Harrisburg Man Convicted For Aggravated Battery October 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Saline County Jury convicts a man accused of hitting another man in the back of the head with a beer bottle.

30-year-old Jared Crawford was found guilty of aggravated battery.

The incident happened at the Los Amigos Bar in Harrisburg.

Crawford is due to be sentenced December 19th.

