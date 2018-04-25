Home Illinois Harrisburg Man Arrested for Robbery is Sentenced to 15 Years April 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

A Harrisburg man who robbed a woman by pretending he was armed is sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison. Xzavier Gibbs robbed a woman November 25th by convincing her he had a gun.

He received two and a half more years for an unrelated conviction for another weapon offense. The sentences will be served consecutively and were added to an 18-month sentence he received for another weapons offense in Gallatin County.

Gibbs is also a person of interest in connection to the shooting death of Aaron Gregory in June of last year.

Authorities say getting Gibbs off the streets of Harrisburg will be good for the community.

