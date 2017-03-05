Harp’s Closes After Serving Tri-State For 40 Years

Household pet shop Harp’s, closes for good after serving the tri-state for more than 40 years. The store opened as Harp’s Exotic Fish & Pets in the early 90’s and offered unique options for household pets. Prior to that it functioned as a wholesale seafood shop.

Store owner Edna Harp says she is sad to close but has decided it is time to move on. Many of the shelves were bare as the store had close-out sales to get rid of inventory. Longtime employees say they will miss the customers and camaraderie most, “I think that it shaped a lot of us, it gave us experience, especially working with customers. I feel we worked really closely with a lot of our customers we became good friends so it wasn’t just the employees, it was the people who just really appreciated the place and appreciated what we did for the customers,” said sales associate Karalyn Jones.

The store closing allowed all of the exotic pets to find forever-homes. Pat Coslett furniture is expected to take over Harp’s.

