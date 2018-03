Four seed Jacksonville State survives and advances with a 73-70 win over five seed Tennessee Tech.

JSU head coach Ray Harper used to coach at Kentucky Wesleyan. Our feature on Harper can be seen here.

The Gamecocks will face top seed Murray State in the semifinals Friday at 8 p.m.

The Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournaments are playing at the Ford Center in Evansville thru Saturday.



