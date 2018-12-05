Home Indiana Evansville Harper Elementary School Teacher Surprised With Classroom Supplies December 5th, 2018 Kayla Moody Evansville, Indiana

A first-year teacher at Harper Elementary school in Evansville recently got a big surprise. 44News partnered with Crane Credit Union to bring Mrs. Olivia Mastison’s second grade classroom a car load of school supplies.

Crane Credit Union donated the supplies as part of its Education Essentials initiative, a program that aims to relieve the financial burden teachers face when buying school supplies for their own classrooms.

Mrs. Mastison said the supplies will be a big help in her classroom, especially as a first-year teacher.

“[The students] bring in supplies at the beginning of the year but now that we’re about mid-year we’re starting to run out,” Mastison said. “They deserve all kinds of resources so this is a great surprise.”

44news Morning Anchor Kayla Moody was on-hand for the giveaway. Crane Credit Union will continue to donate more supplies to other classrooms and school districts throughout the school year.

