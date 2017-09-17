Harley Davidson’s Pink Ribbon Ride Increases Awareness

The Harley Davidson of Evansville hosted its annual Pink Ribbon Ride in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Representatives from the Susan G. Comen of Evansville and Harley Davidson attended and showed support. Various visitors from across the tri state area gathered to either volunteer or participate in the event. Bikers were encouraged to sport their feminine side by wearing bedazzled bras or pink capes. After the Pink Ribbon Ride, everyone was welcomed to attend a gathering at KC’s Marina Pointe where the ride concluded. Food and beverages was provided by Korner Inn. All of the funds raised from the Pink Ribbon Ride will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Evansville Tri-State Affiliate to fund education programs, mammograms, diagnostic tests and treatment of breast cancer for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

