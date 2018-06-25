Home Indiana EU Tariffs Prompts Harley Davidson to Move Production Overseas June 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Harley Davidson plans to begin making motorcycles in Europe. The move comes after the European Union slapped higher tariffs on American motorcycles which came after the Trump Administration slapped higher tariffs on European imports like steel.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker says the U.S. and its trading partners need to work on creating fair, level playing fields.

“The ultimate goal if we can get there would be no tariffs or few tariffs on anything, because it is not just the tariffs that the president or the administration has brought up, it’s tariffs for years that many of our trading partners have had, or things that act like tariffs,” says Walker.

The company says most of its manufacturing will remain in Wisconsin.

It has not said where in Europe it may open a new plant.

