Harlem Globetrotters Returning To Evansville In January

October 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A popular team will return to the Ford Center in January of next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to Evansville on January 11th at 7 P.M.   Tickets will go on sale November 3rd to the public.

For the past 91 years, the Globetrotters have circled the world, playing basketball in 122 counties on 6 continents.  This year’s team includes stars such as Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Burton, TNT Lister, Ace Jackson, and Hoops Green.

The Globetrotters will be taking on the Washington Generals, who are looking to snap their 47-year losing streak to the Globetrotters.  Following the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with the fans.

Tickets start at $26 dollars.  They are available at the Harlem Globetrotters website, Ticketmaster, and the Ford Center Box Office.

